Police: Chicago man drove while intoxicated with infant in car

A Chicago man was charged with driving while intoxicated with his 4-month-old baby and wife in the car early Tuesday in northwest Indiana.

An Indiana State Police trooper was on patrol at 12:57 a.m. when he saw a 2005 GMC SUV speeding west on the Indiana Toll Road, about three miles east of the Indiana/Illinois state line, according to a statement from state police.

The trooper caught up with the SUV and paced it for about a mile at 79 mph — almost 25 mph over the speed limit, police said. The SUV weaved from side to side and made multiple unsafe lane movements.

The trooper stopped the SUV and saw the driver’s wife in the rear passenger seat and an infant in a car seat, police said.

Sergio A. Sandoval, the 29-year-old driver of the SUV, smelled of an “overwhelming” odor of alcohol and seemed confused when the trooper spoke with him, police said. An investigation found that Sandoval was impaired with a blood alcohol content of .09%. He also was in possession of cocaine.

Sandoval was taken to the Lake County Jail in Crown Point, Indiana, and the SUV was turned over to his wife, police said.

Sandoval was charged with operating while intoxicated with minor passenger and possession of cocaine, police said.