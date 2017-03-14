Police: Chicago teens responsible for Park Ridge home burglary

Two Chicago teenagers were responsible for at least one home burglary in northwest suburban Park Ridge, according to police.

About 9:45 a.m. March 9, someone called police to report suspicious people in the 1000 block of Kent Avenue, according to Park Ridge police.

The caller said two boys were knocking on doors, telling residents they were looking for a friend who they thought lived in the home.

Officers found two boys, ages 15 and 17, near Talcott and Clifton and learned they had alcohol, police said. They were taken into custody and were found to have items taken in recent burglaries.

Some of the items were identified as belonging to a home in the 900 block of South Delphia in Park Ridge, which had recently been burglarized.

The teens were released to their families pending an investigation into whether they are responsible for any additional burglaries, police said. They will then be petitioned to juvenile court.

“This case would not have been possible without the assistance of an alert community member,” a statement from police said. “Remember, if you see something suspicious, report it to the police no matter how insignificant you may think it is at the time.”