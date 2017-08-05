Police: College student goes missing on way home to Schaumburg

Police are searching for a 27-year-old woman who was returning home to northwest suburban Schaumburg from downstate Bourbonnais, but never made it.

Sheila Khalili of Schaumburg attends Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, according to Schaumburg police.

She was expected to return to her parents’ home on Friday, but never arrived, police said. She was last seen in Bourbonnais.

Khalili is described as a 5-foot-2, 175-pound white woman, police said. She drives a white 2016 Toyota Corolla with Illinois license plate Z750932.

Anyone with information should call police at (847) 882-3534 or 911.