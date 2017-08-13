Police: CPD supervisor found unconscious in squad car dies

A Chicago Police supervisor who was found unconscious in his squad car died early Sunday on the Far South Side, according to police.

The 50-year-old was found in his police vehicle about 12:10 a.m. on Interstate-94 near the Stony Island feeder ramp, police said.

The 5th District supervisor was taken to Trinity Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

There were no signs of trauma, and he may have suffered a “cardiac event,” according to police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the death.

Detectives were conducting a death investigation.