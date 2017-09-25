Police, DCFS investigating after 6-year-old boy drowns at pool party

Police and child welfare authorities are investigating after a 6-year-old boy drowned at a pool party Saturday in the Norwood Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Dillan Campbell was found unresponsive at a home in 5900 block of North Oconto about 5:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Dillan was taken to Resurrection Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Chicago Police said.

An autopsy Sunday did not rule on cause and manner of death for the boy, with results pending further investigation, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Police said the boy drowned during a pool party, and after he was found, a family member performed CPR without success.

A state Department of Children and Family Services spokeswoman said Monday the agency was investigating the boy’s death, but would not provide further information.

Area North detectives are also investigating.