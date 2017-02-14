Police: Deliverymen robbed at gunpoint on Far South Side

Police are warning Far South Side and south suburban residents of several recent armed robberies of delivery drivers.

The driver arrives at the delivery location, and two to four men approach from the side of the home with a handgun demanding property from the driver, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The first robbery happened at 11:45 p.m. Jan. 21 in the 200 block of West 108th Street in the Roseland neighborhood, police said. A second Roseland robbery occurred 8 p.m. Feb. 5 in the 10200 block of South Perry Avenue.

An incident in south suburban Riverdale was reported at 9:45 p.m. Feb. 4 in the 13100 block of South Corliss Avenue, police said. The fourth robbery happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday in the 12100 block of South Indiana Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood.

The robbers are described as two to four black men with dark complexions between 16 and 24 years old, 5-foot to 5-foot-9, 120 to 150 pounds, short hair and dreadlocks hair styles, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.