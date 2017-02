Police: Driver dead, passenger critical after Roseland crash

One person was killed and another critically injured in a crash Friday morning in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said.

A car crashed into a tree about 8:22 a.m. in the 11300 block of South State, according to Chicago Police.

The driver was dead at the scene, police said. A passenger was listed in critical condition.

Further details were not immediately available.