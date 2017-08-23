Police: Duo used stolen credit card at west suburban stores

Surveillance images of the duo suspected of using a stolen credit card at a series of west suburban stores. | Naperville police

Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information about two people who used a stolen credit earlier this month at a series of west suburban stores.

A male and a female used the stolen card Aug. 3 to make purchases at a Glenview Target at 1951 W. Jefferson Ave, according to an alert from Naperville police. The pair also used the card at a Hillside Target store at 130 S. Mannheim Road, as well as a gas station in Hillside.

They were seen driving a Ford Explorer or Mercury Mountaineer, police said.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (630) 426-6006. A reward of up to $1,000 in being offered for information that leads to an arrest.