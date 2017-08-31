Police: Elderly bicyclist may have been hit by car in Crystal Lake

An elderly bicyclist who was found seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in northwest suburban Crystal Lake may have been struck by a car.

Emergency crews were called about 2:10 p.m. for reports of a bicyclist struck by a car near Main Street and Walkup Avenue, according to a statement from Crystal Lake police. They arrived to find a man in his 70s unconscious in the road.

The man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said. Initial reports indicated that he was hit by a car, but investigators have not been able to confirm that.

Witnesses reported seeing a small, silver car driven by a white male wearing a neon-colored shirt in the area after the bicyclist was found, police said. The car drove away before police arrived.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at (815) 356-3620. Anonymous tips can also be sent via text to 847411 with “CLPDTIP” at the beginning of the message.