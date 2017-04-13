Police: Elderly man missing from West Rogers Park

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an elderly man missing from the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side since Tuesday afternoon.

Ngwe Lin, 73, was last seen about 1 p.m. walking in the 6200 block of North Hoyne, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

He speaks Burmese and does not speak English, police said.

Lin is described as a 120-pound, 5-foot-2 Asian man with brown eyes, gray hair and an olive complexion, police said. He was wearing a green shirt and tan pants and may be carrying a satchel.

Anyone with information on Lin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.