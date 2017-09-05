Police examine evidence in homicide of Hinsdale woman

Investigators from Hinsdale police, the DuPage County state’s attorney office and the Felony Investigation Assistance Team Major Crimes Unit continue to pursue leads and are making progress as they investigate the apparent homicide of a 51-year-old woman found dead inside her west suburban Hinsdale home on Thursday.

At 3:37 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a home at 745 Town Place after dispatchers received a 911 call about an unresponsive woman, Hinsdale police said in a statement.

Officers found Andrea Urban of Hinsdale dead inside her home, police said. She was first discovered by a family member, who called authorities.

Preliminary findings of an autopsy on Friday were “consistent with multiple blunt force trauma,” according to a statement from DuPage County. A final ruling on the cause and manner of her death was pending further investigation.

On Tuesday, Hinsdale Police Chief Kevin Simpson announced in a statement that evidence is being collected from Urban’s home and submitted to the DuPage County Sheriff’s Crime Lab for testing and thorough analysis.

Investigators have also submitted several electronic devices that belonged to Urban to the Federal Bureau of Investigation computer forensics lab for analysis, Simpson said.

“As eager as we are to get that analysis back, we know that a thorough and painstaking examination of physical and computer evidence is a time consuming process,” said Simpson. “So we just need to be patient on that front and continue to pursue other leads related to the investigation.”

Interviews are being continuously conducted with Urban’s friends and associates, helping generate additional leads, Simpson said. Authorities said they have no reason to suspect that Urban’s homicide was a random act.

Urban was the mother of two minor children who lived with her at the home and attended local schools, police said. The children were being cared for by relatives Thursday night.

“Identifying the person or persons responsible for Ms. Urban’s homicide is our number one priority,” Simpson said.

There are currently no suspects in custody, the statement said.

Anyone with information, or anyone who might have seen suspicious activity in the area, was asked to call investigators at (630) 789-7070.