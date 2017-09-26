Police: Fatal crash shuts down eastbound I-80 in Joliet

One person was killed and at least one other person was injured in a three-vehicle crash that shut down part of I-80 Tuesday morning in southwest suburban Joliet, according to Illinois State Police.

The crash, which involved three commercial vehicles, happened at 6:12 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-80 near Larkin Avenue in Joliet, state police said.

One person was killed in the crash, and another person was being airlifted from the scene to a hospital, police said. Their ages and genders were not immediately known.

All eastbound lanes of I-80 remained were closed as of 7 a.m., and they were expected to remain closed for several hours, police said.