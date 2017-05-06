Police: Felon on parole charged with shooting officer in East Chatham

Officers examine the scene where a Chicago Police officer was shot in the hand late Saturday in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A man who allegedly shot a Chicago Police officer late Saturday in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side has been charged.

Dashonn Maggette, 31, faces felony charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery discharge of a firearm at a police officer on duty, aggravated battery great bodily harm to a police officer, according to Chicago Police.

Officers were on patrol about 11 p.m. Saturday when they saw people drinking on the street in the 8100 block of South Maryland Avenue, according to Deputy Supt. Kevin Navarro.

When the officers walked up to the group, one of the people ran into an apartment building stairwell with a gun, police said. Officers chased after him, and during a struggle for the weapon, Maggette shot the officer in the hand. The officer’s partner returned fire, striking the him. A gun was recovered at the scene.

The officer was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in good condition early Sunday, police said. Maggette was taken to Stroger Hospital. His injuries were not thought to be life threatening.

The officers were part of the Summer Mobile Unit, according to police. Officers from the same unit were involved in a shootout that killed 17-year-old Corsean Lewis late Friday in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

Police said Maggette, who lives in the Chatham neighborhood, was a convicted felon on parole.