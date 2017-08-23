Police: Female dies after being shot 12 times in Logan Square

A person died Wednesday morning after she was shot 12 times in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago Police.

About 10:30 a.m., the victim was near Spaulding and Cortland when a black Dodge Charger with tinted windows approached and a man got out and chased her down, then fired multiple shots, police said.

The victim, whose age wasn’t immediately available, was shot 12 times, police said. Neighbors found her unresponsive and she was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The shooter, described as a black man about 20 with a medium complexion and wearing a red t-shirt, got back into the Charger and took off, police said.