Police: Female found dead behind Gary church

Police are calling the death of a person found behind a northwest Indiana church Tuesday morning a homicide.

At 10:18 a.m., officers found an unresponsive female behind an abandoned church in the 3900 block of Delaware Street in Gary, according to Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, Westerfield said. Her name, age and cause of death have not yet been released, but police called the death a homicide.

Anyone with information should call Det. George Dickerson of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at (219) 755-3855; or the crime tip line at (866) 274-6347.