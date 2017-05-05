Police: Florida man bought iPhones with fake ID in Northbrook

A Florida man has been charged with fraudulently buying nearly $2,000 worth of iPhones Tuesday evening in north suburban Northbrook.

An employee of the Northbrook Court Apple Store called police at 6:33 p.m. to report a customer buying two iPhones with fraudulent identification, according to Northbrook police. The phones were valued at $1,838.

Officers arrived as 34-year-old Cristian J. Estrella was leaving the store with the phones, and took him into custody, police said. Estrella, of Orlando, Florida, was charged with one felony count of theft.