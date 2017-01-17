Police: Four cellphone store burglaries reported in Austin

Police are warning West Side residents of four cellphone store burglaries last week in the Austin neighborhood.

The suspects smashed the glass of the front doors or windows and stole items from inside the cellphone stores, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• between 4 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. Jan. 9 in the 5200 block of West Chicago;

• between 5:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. Jan. 9 in the 5900 block of West Roosevelt;

• between 4 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Jan. 14 in the 4700 block of West North; and

• between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Jan. 14 in the 4700 block of West North.

The suspects are described as four to five black males, police said.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.