Police: Four armed robberies reported Friday in South, Southwest sides

Police are warning South and Southwest side residents about four armed robberies that happened Friday in the Back of the Yards and Brighton Park neighborhoods.

In all four robberies, the suspects approached the victims and demanded their property. The robberies happened:

about 4:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of South Talman;

at 5:09 a.m. in the 3800 block of South Albany;

about 5:15 a.m. in the 2600 block of West 38th Street; and

at 5:21 a.m. in the 1600 block of West 46th Street.

The robbers were described as four black males between 16 and 20 years old, police said. They were about 5-foot-10 and weighed 160 pounds, and were all wearing hooded sweatshirts with bandanas covering their faces.

The suspects were armed with handguns and seen driving a gray or white SUV, police said.

Anyone with information on the robberies should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.