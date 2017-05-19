Police: Fugitive found in Waukegan with firearm, marijuana

A man who was wanted on a burglary warrant was arrested Thursday at his home in north suburban Waukegan.

Malcolm D. Green, 23, had been wanted on a $200,000 arrest warrant for burglary out of neighboring Gurnee, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Members of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Team and the U.S. Marshals Service found Green hiding in the kitchen and arrested him, sheriff’s police said.

Green had a .40-caliber handgun and marijuana, police said. He was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, possession of a defaced weapon, and possession of cannabis with intent to deliver.

Green was being held at the Lake County Jail on the new charges and the $200,000 arrest warrant. His bail was set at $500,000 for the additional charges, and he is due in court again on June 8.