Police: Gary man beat mother of his kids, abandoned baby in trunk

Police are searching for a northwest Indiana man who has been charged with beating the mother of his children, leaving his baby in the trunk of an abandoned vehicle and fleeing.

Billie Roy White Jr. battered the mother of his children Saturday in the 500 block of Carolina Street, according to a statement from Gary police. He then left with their 4-month old baby.

White Jr. returned without the baby and refused to tell the child’s mother where the baby was, police said. He once again left the area, and the mother contacted police.

Officers searched the area for the baby and later found the child in the trunk of an abandoned vehicle, police said.

White Jr., 26, of Gary, was charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent and felony domestic battery, police said.

Anyone with information on White Jr.’s whereabouts should contact Detective Sergeant Jon Cooros at (219) 881-1211 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.