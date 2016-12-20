Police: Girl, 16, escapes Austin home day after sexual assault

A 16-year-old girl escaped an Austin neighborhood home Tuesday morning where she was beaten and sexually assaulted at gunpoint after leaving school a day earlier on the West Side, according to Chicago Police.

About 5 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of North Lorel, the girl went to the house “of a known female offender” who punched her and brandished a gun before an unknown male assaulted her, police said.

The girl was able to get out of the home about 9 a.m. Tuesday and ran to a CTA Green Line station for help, police said. She was taken in good condition to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park.

No one was in custody Tuesday night as Area North detectives investigate.