Police: Glendale Heights man had child pornography on computer

A 30-year-old man had “numerous” files containing child pornography on a computer seized from his home Tuesday in northwest suburban Glendale Heights, police allege.

Cory S. Andersen has been charged with four felony counts of possession of child pornography after the images were found when authorities executed a search warrant at his home in the 400 block of Gregory Avenue, according to Glendale Heights police.

The victims depicted were younger than 13, authorities said.

Andersen remained jailed Wednesday night on a $5,000 bond, according to the DuPage County sheriff’s office.