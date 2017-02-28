Police: Glenview man stabbed victim during Niles robbery

A north suburban man, who is wanted for a parole violation out of Kentucky, was arrested last week for stabbing a man during a robbery in a parking lot in Niles.

About 9:30 p.m. Feb. 20, Ryan M. Whary drunkenly approached a man and woman in a parking lot in the 8500 block of Golf Road, placed a knife against their throats and demanded their valuables while threatening their lives, according to Niles police.

The woman decided to fight back and chased Whary across Golf Road, police said. He then stole a bicycle in attempt to get away. The man suffered a stab wound to his left shoulder during the incident.

Niles investigators identified a suspect Friday and shared it with neighboring law enforcement agencies, police said. About 10:45 a.m. that day, Glenview police officers checked a Motel 6 on Milwaukee Avenue where a clerk said Whary was inside one of their rooms.

Niles police were notified, then located Whary inside the motel room and took him into custody.

Whary, 35, of Glenview was charged with attempted armed robbery, aggravated battery, unlawful use of a weapon and theft, police said.

He is also being held on a nationwide extraditable parole violation warrant out of Simpson County, Kentucky, police said.