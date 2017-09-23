Police: Guns, explosives found at firearms dealer’s home in NW Indiana

A federal firearms dealer was taken into custody Friday morning when guns and explosives were uncovered during a search of his northwest Indiana home.

About 9 a.m., detectives showed up at 41-year-old Donald Furscik’s home in the 300 block of Greendale Drive in Valparaiso to serve a warrant for violation of a protective order, according to Indiana State Police.

Furscik, a licensed federal firearms dealer, wasn’t allowed to possess or purchase guns under the order, but it was alleged that he may not have been in compliance with that condition, state police said. He was taken into custody during a traffic stop at the intersection of U.S. Route 6 and McCool Road in Valparaiso.

A search of his home uncovered guns, ammunition and blasting ordnances, state police said. The Porter County sheriff’s department’s bomb squad was called to the scene, at which point it was discovered that the devices were inactive. There was no danger to the public at any time.

