Police: Homeless woman robs bank in Cary

A homeless woman robbed a bank Tuesday afternoon in northwest suburban Cary.

About 2:10 p.m., officers responded to the Cary Bank & Trust branch at 60 E. Main St. for a report of a robbery, according to Cary police.

Judy A. Persfull, 56, entered the bank, approached the cashier, put a bag on the counter and demanded money, police said. An undisclosed amount of cash was handed over, which she placed into the bag.

Persfull did not show or say she had a weapon at any time, police said. She then walked out of the bank.

She was located at First Street and Park Avenue, police said. She was taken into custody without incident and transported to the police department where she is awaiting charges.

Persfull’s last known address is in Capron, Illinois, police said.