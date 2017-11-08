Police: Indiana traffic stop turns up kilo of cocaine

Two men were charged with having about a kilo of cocaine during a traffic stop Thursday morning near central Indiana.

About 7:45 a.m., an Indiana State Police trooper saw a black Chevrolet Cruze with the registration improperly displayed heading east on Interstate 70 near the 36 mile marker in Putnam County, according to a statement from Indiana State Police. The trooper pulled the vehicle over and saw “several indicators of possible criminal activity,” police said.

The trooper called in a police dog, who sniffed out drugs in the back passenger side of the Chevrolet, police said. The trooper searched the vehicle and found an estimated kilo of suspected cocaine.

Alberto Castro Analco, 27, and Ivan Pedro Mirares Roldan, 30, were both charged with dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, police said. They both are from Kansas City, Missouri.

Analco and Roldan were both taken to the Putnam County Jail, police said.