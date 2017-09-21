Police investigate after car, garage struck by gunfire in Aurora

Police are asking the public for information about gunshots that damaged a car and a garage Tuesday night in west suburban Aurora.

The shooting happened about 9:25 p.m. in the alleyway north of Center Avenue between Lincoln and LaSalle streets, according to a statement from Aurora police. A car and a garage were hit by gunfire, but no one was injured.

After the shooting, three boys or men between 17 and 18 years old were seen running north through the alley, police said. One of them was described as 5-foot-3 and 120 pounds and was wearing a black jersey with a large number 24 on the front. Another was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with an unknown, light-colored symbol on the front. The third was wearing all dark clothing with red accents.

The damage caused by the gunfire was estimated at $500, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (630) 256-5500, Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 or submit a tip via the My PD app.