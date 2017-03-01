Police investigate armed robbery of Waukegan cellphone store

Police are investigating the armed robbery of a cellphone store Sunday in north suburban Waukegan.

Police were called about 6 p.m. to a cellphone store in the 1300 block of North Lewis Avenue where an armed robbery was reported, according to a statement from Waukegan police.

When officers arrived, a store employee said that someone wearing all black and a ski mask robbed the store at gunpoint before running away with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Waukegan Police Department at (847) 360-9001.