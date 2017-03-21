Police investigate armed robbery of Waukegan liquor store

Police are investigating the armed robbery of a north suburban Waukegan liquor store on Monday.

Police were called about 9:30 p.m. to Derby Liquors in the 2800 block of Washington Street for a report of an armed robbery, according to Waukegan police. A store employee told officers at the scene that the store was robbed at gunpoint.

The employee said someone entered the liquor store, displayed a handgun and then stole money, according to police.

The suspect was described as a 6-foot, 180-pound black male, police said. He was last seen running away from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waukegan police department’s tip line at (847) 360-9001.