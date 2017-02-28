Police investigate ‘attempted child enticement’ in Elmhurst

Police are investigating an “attempted child enticement” Monday afternoon in west suburban Elmhurst.

Officers responded shortly after 2:15 p.m. to a report of a suspicious person and vehicle and a possible child luring in the 500 block of West Lorraine Avenue, according to a statement from Elmhurst police.

A boy told investigators a red van approached and the driver, a white man, thought to be in his 50s with long brown hair, asked the boy if he had seen his brown dog, police said. The boy told investigators he said no, and the man then asked if he would help him find his dog.

The boy again said no and ran to his house, police said. Officers searched the area and found the red van, which had stickers on it, and the owner, who matched the boy’s description.

The man told the officers he thought his partially blind brown dog had gotten loose, and he was driving around the neighborhood looking for it and asking people if they had seen it, police said. He said he didn’t offer anyone a ride in the van. The dog was found to be in the owner’s backyard.

Elmhurst police urged residents to report any suspicious activity by calling 911.