Police investigate battery of woman in Cary

Police are investigating the battery of a woman in northwest suburban Cary by someone claiming to be a chiropractor.

Police were called about 12:45 p.m. Thursday to a battery complaint in the 100 block of West Main Street, according to Cary police. A woman said a man entered the business and asked her about nearby vacant businesses.

The man told her that he was a chiropractor and offered to evaluate the woman, who accepted, police said. During the evaluation, the man covered her mouth with his hand from behind and asked her to “go to sleep.”

The woman freed herself and he left after being asked to leave, police said. He was described as an older white man with white hair, wearing a dark jacket, dark shoes and blue jeans.

The man was last seen walking across the street to the Harris Bank, where he got inside a gold Buick Century or LeSabre and drove away, police said. It had an Illinois license plate beginning with “Y” or “A7.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cary police at (847) 639-2341 or the McHenry County Crime Stoppers at (800) 762-7867.