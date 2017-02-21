Police investigate break-in at Portage Park car dealership

Five masked people broke into a car dealership, but no vehicles were stolen early Tuesday in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side, police said.

Officers were notified about 1:40 a.m. that the the security company monitoring Marino Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, at 5133 W. Irving Park Rd., spotted five masked males in the area, according to Chicago Police.

A window was broken on the service door, allowing one of the suspects to enter, police said. He then opened the door for the rest of the suspects, but they couldn’t find any keys and no vehicles were stolen from the dealership.

The suspects ran away before officers arrived, police said. Area North detectives are investigating.