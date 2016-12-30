Police investigate burglary of South Loop store

A burglary was reported early Friday morning in the South Loop neighborhood.

About 3 a.m., officers responded to a call of a commercial burglar alarm at a small retail store in the 300 block of South Dearborn, according to Chicago Police.

Officers arrived to find the front door was damaged and ajar and numerous merchandise items and an undetermined amount of cash was missing, police said.

