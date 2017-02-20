Police investigate death of 50-year-old woman in Libertyville

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 50-year-old woman in north suburban Libertyville.

Police were called about 8:25 p.m. Sunday to the 600 block of South Milwaukee Avenue for a report of an unresponsive 50-year-old woman, according to Libertyville police.

Karla A. Adams was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Libertyville police are working with the Lake County Major Crime Task Force and the Lake County coroner’s office to investigate the death.