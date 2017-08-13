Police investigate death of man found outside Buffalo Grove apartment

A man was found dead Sunday morning in northwest suburban Buffalo Grove.

Police and paramedics responded about 9:05 a.m. to the 600 block of Trace Drive in Buffalo Grove, where a man was reported to be on the ground outside the Buffalo Ridge Apartments, according to a statement from Buffalo Grove police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:20 a.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The medical examiner’s office did not rule on the man’s cause and manner of death pending an autopsy expected to performed Monday.

Buffalo Grove police are conducting a death investigation with the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, police said.