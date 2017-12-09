Police investigate deaths of 2 people found in Cicero

Police are investigating deaths of two people who were found Tuesday morning in west suburban Cicero.

About 11:30 a.m., the bodies of a 27-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were found in the 5100 block of West 25th Place, according to Cicero spokesman Ray Hanania.

Police believe that the cause of the their deaths may have involved the victims themselves, Hanania said. There is no evidence that there is an outside threat to the community.

Police believe this was an isolated incident, Hanania said.

The investigation is ongoing.