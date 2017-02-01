Police investigate homicide in Joliet

Police opened a homicide investigation Saturday after the death of a 21-year-old man in southwest suburban Joliet.

Dasean Clark was pronounced dead at 9:41 p.m. at Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, according to the Will County coroner’s office.

Clark, who lived in Joliet, was the victim of a homicide, but additional details were not provided, the coroner’s office said. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date, pending police, toxicological and autopsy reports.

Joliet police were investigating the homicide.