Police investigate report of shots fired on Eisenhower Expressway

Illinois State Police were investigating a report of shots fired early Wednesday on the Eisenhower Expressway on the West Side.

Someone called police about 1:25 a.m. reporting shots were fired in the outbound lanes of I-290 near South Keeler Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

No injuries were reported and there was no reported damage to property, police said. An investigation did not recover any shell casings.

As of 2 a.m., all lanes were open on the expressway.