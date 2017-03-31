Police investigate series of burglaries, broken windows in Aurora

Police are asking the public for information about a series of burglaries and smashed windows at businesses over the past week in west suburban Aurora.

Most recently, a window was broken at a cellphone store in the 100 block of North Farnsworth between 8 p.m. March 28 and 9:50 a.m. March 29, according to Aurora police. A window was also smashed at another cellphone store between 2-3 a.m. March 29 in the 700 block of East New York.

No one entered either store, but about $300 in damage was done to each building, police said.

About 4:15 a.m. March 29, someone broke into an auto repair shop in the 900 block of North Lake and stole cash, police said The loss was estimated at more than $1,000.

An undisclosed amount of cash was also stolen during a break-in about 2:40 a.m. March 28 at a gas station in the 200 block of South Broadway, police said. The total loss, including damage, was estimated at $500.

The suspect in that burglary was described as a male between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet, and weighing 150-190 pounds, according to police. He wore a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and gray shoes.

Shortly after midnight on March 25, a male suspect broke into a cellphone store in the first block of North Root, police said. The total loss was about $700.

Police said at least some of these cases appear to be related. Anyone with information should call police at (630) 256-5500 or call Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.