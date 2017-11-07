Police investigate sexual assault on West Side

A woman was sexually assaulted early Tuesday on the West Side, police said.

The 42-year-old told investigators she was walking about 12:45 a.m. in the grassy area between the northbound and southbound lanes in the 1100 block of South Independence when a male grabbed her from behind, according to Chicago Police.

The suspect then sexually assaulted the woman before running away, police said. She was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

No one was in custody early Tuesday as Area North detectives were investigating.