Police investigate shooting, crash in Aurora

Police are investigating a shooting and crash Friday morning in west suburban Aurora.

About 8:10 a.m., a 21-year-old man was driving north on Serendipity Drive and, just as he was getting onto Alexandria Lane, a suspect standing on the east side of Serendipity fired several shots at the vehicle, according to Aurora police.

The man ducked when he saw the shots fired, continued driving northbound and his vehicle subsequently crashed into an unoccupied parked car on Serendipity, police said. He was not injured, but his vehicle was struck by more than one bullet.

“The shooting does not appear to be random,” police said in the statement.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police at (630) 256-5500, Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000, or submit tips through the department’s My PD app.