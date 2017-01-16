Police investigating armed robbery in Palos Park

Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Subway store Monday morning in southwest suburban Palos Park.

A person entered the store, located at 11901 S. 80th Ave., pointed a gun at the employee and then demanded money, according to a statement from Joe Miller, Chief of police in Palos Park.

Video footage showed the suspect get out of the passenger side of a black, four-door vehicle parked in a nearby bank’s lot on the west side of 80th Avenue, Miller said. After the robbery, he ran back into the vehicle and it drove south on 80th Avenue.