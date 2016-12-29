Police investigating armed robbery of GameStop in Crystal Lake

Police are investigating the armed robbery of a GameStop on Wednesday night in northwest suburban Crystal Lake.

Police were called about 9:10 p.m. to an armed robbery at the GameStop store at 1125 S. Route 31, according to a statement from Crystal Lake police.

Two people armed with handguns entered the store just before it closed, demanded money and then ran with an undetermined amount of money and two electronic game consoles, according to police. They were last seen running south from the scene.

The first suspect was described as a 5-foot-11 male with an average build, and the second was described as a 5-foot-6 female with a large build, police said. They were wearing black ski masks, dark clothing and gloves.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Crystal Lake Police Department at (815) 356-3620 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 762-7867.