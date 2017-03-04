Police investigating attempted carjackings in South Loop

Car similar to one used in two robberies last week in the South Loop. | Chicago Police

Police are investigating two attempted carjackings, one of which was successful, last week in the South Loop.

The suspects approached victims stopped in traffic in a black car, possibly a Chrysler Sebring, displayed handguns and ordered them out of their vehicles, according to a community alert from Area Central detectives.

The first incident happened at 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Michigan, police said. The robbers did not get away with any proceeds.

At 10:47 p.m. Wednesday, the suspects approached a driver in the 2100 block of South Wabash and got away with the victim’s vehicle and cellphone, police said.

One of the suspects was described as a black man between 20 and 25, 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-7 with dreadlocks, dark complexion and wearing a black jacket, police said. The other was a black man between 25 and 30, 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11 with a dark complexion, wearing a black skull cap.

Anyone with information should call detectives at (312) 747-8384.