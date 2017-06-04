Police investigating attempted vehicular hijacking in Elmhurst

Authorities are investigating what they believe was an attempted vehicular hijacking on Wednesday in west suburban Elmhurst.

The incident happened about 9:30 a.m. in the 900 block of South Mitchell Avenue, according to Elmhurst police.

The woman said she was pulling into her garage when she saw a male wearing a black face mask holding a handgun that was pointed in her direction, police said. As the male approached her car on the driver’s side and she put the car in reverse and quickly backed out, almost striking him.

The male ran off and got into a gray four-door sedan, possibly a Ford Fusion, police said. The woman said she might have been followed from a Jewel grocery store at York and Butterfield roads.

Police believe the incident could be related to a vehicular hijacking that happened in Westchester a short time later.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at (630) 530-3050.