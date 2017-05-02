Police investigating homicide in Wheaton, seek victim’s car

The death of a 58-year-old Wheaton woman was being investigated as a homicide on Sunday by authorities in the west suburb.

Officers were called about 6:45 p.m. on Saturday to the 1300 block of Woodcutter Lane and found Erin C. Leinweber dead, according to Wheaton police. Her cause of death was not released Sunday and a person of interest was in custody.

The DuPage County sheriff’s department said they were assisting Wheaton police with a homicide investigation. Leinweber’s death was believed to be an isolated incident.

Investigators were trying to locate two vehicles that may be connected to the case, police said. Leinweber’s vehicle was described as a red, 2009 Kia Spectra with Illinois license plate V264403. The vehicle may have a Hillary Clinton sticker on the rear of the vehicle.

A second vehicle, a beige 2000 Toyota Camry with Illinois license plate Z810380, was also being sought by authorities.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at (630) 260-2073.