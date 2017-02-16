Police investigating report of shots fired on Dan Ryan

All outbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway were closed to traffic for more than an hour early Thursday while state police investigated a report of shots fired.

Police were called shortly after 3 a.m. to the report of shots fired in the southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan near 63rd Street, according to Illinois State Police.

No property damage was reported and no one was injured, police said.

Lanes were closed between 59th Street and 63rd Street until about 4:40 a.m. while authorities investigated. Police were questioning a person of interest in connection to the report, but no weapon was recovered and no shell casings were found.