Police-involved shooting in North Riverside under investigation

Illinois State Police are investigating a police-involved shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon at a mall in west suburban North Riverside.

The Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force is investigating the shooting, but additional details were not immediately available, according to state police.

There have been no reports of fatalities in the area of the mall near Harlem and Cermak.

Neither North Riverside police, not the mayor’s office has responded to requests for comment.