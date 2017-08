Police-involved shooting reported in Dyer

Several officers, including one from the Lake County sheriff’s office, were involved in a shooting Thursday morning in Dyer, Indiana.

The shooting happened about 6 a.m. near Sheffield Avenue and West 81st Avenue in Dyer, according to Mark Back, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Back would not immediately confirm whether a person was shot by the officers.

“We do not have additional details at this time and we are waiting to learn which agency will investigate,” Back said.