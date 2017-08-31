Police-involved shooting reported in West Garfield Park

A police-involved shooting was reported Thursday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The shooting happened in the 4200 block of West Madison, police spokesman Anthony Gulgielmi said on Twitter. No officers were injured.

Guglielmi said an “offender” in the incident took himself to a hospital, but did not provide information about the person’s injuries or condition.

Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Curtis Hudson said one person was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital to be treated for unknown injuries, but it was unclear whether they were the “offender.”

Two children were reportedly hurt by shattered glass during the incident, according to unconfirmed scanner reports.

Details on the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.